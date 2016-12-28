GARDINER, Mont. (AP) – A Montana water and sewer district is suing Yellowstone National Park over arsenic leaking from the park that infiltrates its sewage treatment system.

The Missoulian reports that Gardiner-Park County Water and Sewer District filed a lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court in Billings against Yellowstone and the National Parks Service.

The lawsuit claims that though Yellowstone officials have acknowledged the problem and previously offered to pay the district for sludge removal, the National Park Service has provided little information on when funding will be available and how it plans to remedy the problem.

Yellowstone Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said Thursday that the solicitor’s office in the U.S. Department of the Interior is reviewing the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, park officials worked to address arsenic levels in the drinking water supply at Old Faithful.

