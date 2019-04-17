Moonlight MusicFest to feature national and local talent﻿

MOONLIGHT MUSICFEST

BIG SKY – The Moonlight MusicFest, to be hosted at the Madison Village in Big Sky on August 16 and 17, recently rounded out its 2019 lineup, which includes Grammy-nominated talent, along with local and regional artists, all of which are gathering momentum in the music industry.

In its second year, Moonlight MusicFest will feature a diverse set of musicians including nationally acclaimed artists Trampled by Turtles, The Record Company, Blackberry Smoke, The War & Treaty, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The Wood Brothers and Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, as well as local phenoms such as The Dusty Pockets.

“We liked performing at this festival so much that we are coming back,” said The Wood Brothers.

Josh Ritter, who just released the popular new single, “Old Black Magic,” and Satsang, who just released a new record, “Kulture,” have both been added to the lineup for this year’s festival, as well.

“We really wanted to create a great community-oriented event that would celebrate and expand the arts and live music in Big Sky,” said LynnAnne Hagar, executive director and event coordinator of the festival. “Our hope is that it grows into a long-lasting community tradition that will help support local charities and Big Sky’s art community.”

Situated on the north side of Lone Mountain with 360-degree views of surrounding mountains, the venue will also host local food trucks and arts and craft vendors. Food offerings will range from barbecue to Mexican to home-made frozen treats. Family events will appeal to the spectrum of attendees.

“We want the Moonlight MusicFest to encourage as many people as possible,” said Hagar. “This year we chose to go with a fully stacked lineup of talent throughout the whole day. If you like live music, make the effort to come listen to it all, not just for one closing act.”

The biggest goal for the festival is for it to be a self-sustaining community event that brings together locals, second homeowners and tourists alike to celebrate a beautiful community and further support live music and the arts throughout Big Sky.