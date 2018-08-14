Grace Potter broke out on her own in 2015 after 13 years being backed by The Nocturnals, and has since amped up the pop in her rock. The singer-songwriter closes out the festival on Saturday night. PHOTO BY JOSH REED

Tickets still available for Aug. 17-18 festival

EBS STAFF

During the weekend of Aug. 17-18, a stacked line-up of big name acts will take the stage at Moonlight Basin’s Madison Village at Big Sky Resort.

The festival, presented by Lone Mountain Land Company, features two days of diverse national and local talent including Friday night headliners The Wood Brothers, and Bruce Hornsby and the Noise Makers; and on Saturday, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Grace Potter.

Other acts throughout the weekend include the Sam Bush Band, Hawthorne Roots, Mission Temple Fireworks Revival with Paul Thorn and the Blind Boys of Alabama, The Suffers, Anderson East, and Big Sky’s Kylie Spence and The Well.

In addition to the soulful, rockin’, bluegrass-jamming line-up, there will be arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, kid-friendly activities, and Montana-made craft beers and liquor, all against the backdrop of Lone Mountain and the Spanish Peaks.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such an incredible music festival this summer,” said Tom Garnsey, owner and president of Vootie Productions. “The line-up is the perfect start for an annual event, with many well-known national artists and some local bands as well. The setting is intimate and welcoming with stunning views in every direction at the base of Lone Peak, amongst Moonlight’s incredible wilderness area. To have a weekend in Big Sky with this caliber of music and all the outdoor pursuits available will put this event on the list of must-go festivals.”

To kick off the weekend in Big Sky, Lone Mountain Land Company and The Big Sky Real Estate Company will host the weekly Music in the Mountains on Thursday, Aug. 16. The show will feature opening act The Two Bit Franks, followed by the Jeff Austin Band in Big Sky’s Town Center Park.

All proceeds from Moonlight MusicFest will benefit the Arts Council of Big Sky and the Moonlight Community Foundation.

“The Arts Council is thrilled to partner with Lone Mountain Land Company, The Big Sky Real Estate Company, Moonlight Basin, and Big Sky Resort to kick off the music festival in Big Sky’s Town Center Park,” said Arts Council of Big Sky Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “Partnerships like the one we have with Moonlight Basin are critical to the success of the Arts Council, and emphasize our efforts in building the community and its art-centric culture. It’s going to be another fantastic weekend in Big Sky.”

Festival camping is sold out. All parking will be at Big Sky Resort with shuttle-bus transport to the venue. People are also encouraged to take the Skyline bus up to the resort, as parking is limited.

Visit moonlightmusicfest.com for tickets, more information and a full schedule of events.