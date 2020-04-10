Mother grizzly euthanized after hiker attack

Cub remains missing

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 4/10/20

At approximately 9 p.m. on the evening of April 8, a hiker near Dupuyer, Montana was attacked when a mother grizzly bear charged him, biting his legs in a bid to protect her nearby cub. The man was carrying a pistol and managed to shoot the animal at close range driving it off and into the nearby brush. The man was able to walk to his vehicle and drove to his house where he called an ambulance. Neither the victim’s identity nor the extent of his injuries has been released as of press time, though they were confirmed to be non life-threatening. “FWP wardens and bear specialists searched for the wounded bear late into the night,” stated a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks press release. “The search resumed this morning with an FWP helicopter and ground crews. The injured sow was found and euthanized by FWP personnel.” The cub was not with the sow at the time of her death, reports the Great Falls Tribune, and FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said the chances of its survival are unknown. FWP is advising outdoor recreationists in Montana to carry bear spray on every outing.