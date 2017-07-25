EBS STAFF

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:18 p.m. yesterday of an 18-year-old male who collapsed while riding his mountain bike at Big Sky Resort.

According to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sky Ski Patrol responded to the scene and continued life saving efforts that had already been initiated.

A flight nurse with REACH Air Medical Services continued life saving efforts on Tanner Noble in a Big Sky Fire Department ground ambulance. Noble was transported to Big Sky Medical Center.

Noble did not survive. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and Sgt. Brandon Kelly said it could be anywhere from one day to one week before the medical examiner has completed an investigation to determine cause of death.