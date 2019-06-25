Mountain biking season underway at Big Sky Resort

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

Mountain biking operations began on June 15 with riders lapping beginner and intermediate flow trails off of Explorer lift, signaling the beginning of summer for Mountain Village. Swift Current and Thunder Wolf lifts will begin service on June 22.

A bike haul pass offers access to all three lifts and over 40 miles of trails for all levels and abilities. With the diversity of terrain that Big Sky’s biking trails offer—from beginner flow trails to steep, technical trails off of Swift Current and Thunder Wolf—every rider can find a trail that suits their ability.

Bike haul passes will be available for pick up at the Basecamp building in the center of Mountain Village during the summer season. New this year, The Sky Pack includes four days of riding at the resort for $119 and 25 percent off the regular rate bike haul lift ticket on any additional days.

Don’t forget about the local favorite, Mountain to Meadow trail, which is open to the public and consists of a series of scenic connector trails that allow bikers to ride six miles of flow trail from the base area all the way to Big Sky Town Center.

Many existing trails are being improved this summer season, including a complete rework on Tango to better fit in the progression between Rabbit Run and Gambler.

“We are identifying gaps in our trail progression and adding trails to fill the gaps. Tango, one of our existing trails, is being reworked as a machine-built freeride trail, maintaining its current corridor and shifting corridors when needed to maintain a lower grade,” said Christine Baker, manager of Mountain Sports for Big Sky Resort. “The goal is to create an easier blue freeride trail. Big Sky Resort is a family-friendly destination, so making our mountain more accessible to everyone, especially those new to the sport, is essential.”

Bike rentals are available at Different Spokes, the resort’s full-service bike shop located in Mountain Village. Rentals include mountain bikes and Strider bikes for children. Different Spokes also offers downhill bike coaching, bike haul tickets and scenic lift tickets. RAD Bikes is another option in Mountain Village for bike tuning, parts and repairs.

Swift Current and Explorer lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., while Thunder Wolf will run 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., depending on weather conditions.

Not one for two-wheel adventures? With more than 30 miles of hiking trails around Big Sky, escaping the rigors of everyday life is just a few steps away. Guided hikes with expert guides are available for hikers of all ability levels to experience tranquil summer trails and learn about local flora and fauna. Many hiking trails connect to U.S. Forest Service land, allowing for full-day treks into Montana’s beautiful backcountry.

Visit bigskyresort.com for more information.