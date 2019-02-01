Mountain clinic takes name as b2 UrgentCare

By Jessianne Castle EBS Contributor

BIG SKY – This winter, the Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center completed renovations of the former Medical Clinic of Big Sky after acquiring the private practice last year. In addition to the fresh coat of paint and a clean, modern interior that was completed in November, the practice at the mountain has been renamed to reflect the changes, now operating under the flag of b2 UrgentCare.



As an urgent care, the clinic is staffed by patient care technicians and nurse practitioners, with a team of five full-time employees. The office is open daily and provides immediate medical assistance for complaints including fevers, sore throats, infections, allergies and sprains. With in-house X-ray and lab processing, b2 UrgentCare is able to offer convenient, immediate healthcare at the ski resort.



Upfront, menu-based pricing is available for self-pay patients, delivering transparency and the ability to know exactly what a visit to the urgent care may cost, even before the patient arrives for their appointment. b2 also accepts most major insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.



Still located at Big Sky Resort in the ski patrol building, b2 UrgentCare is an iteration of a practice that has been serving Big Sky for more than two decades. Dr. Jeff Daniels operated the Medical Clinic of Big Sky for 24 years prior to its incorporation with Bozeman Health last year and it is currently the only urgent care facility in Big Sky.



Lauren Brendel, the Bozeman Health system director for marketing and communications, said the clinic is the on-mountain resource for residents and vacationers alike, whether it’s a cold or a ski fall. “Big Sky Resort is a great partner of Bozeman Health and we are happy to provide medical service to the Big Sky community for both fulltime residents and those coming to enjoy the great outdoors,” she said.



Patients may schedule online or receive care by simply walking in.



The update and rebranding for the mountain clinic is a part of Bozeman Health’s overall effort to bring fast, convenient medical care to southwest Montana. Last January, Bozeman Health opened their first convenience care clinic, b2 MicroCare, in Bozeman, located on the corner of Oak Street and 19th Avenue.



b2 UrgentCare is located in Big Sky at 100 Beaverhead Dr. and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit b2cares.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.

