Mountain lion in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — One month ago today, a Big Sky resident living near Ousel Falls captured this mountain lion prowling through their backyard, making short work of the snow with his large paws.

In Big Sky, Montana, people are fortunate to interface so frequently with incredible Rocky Mountain wildlife. But take this video as a reminder, large predators are never far way–be mindful when in or near wild areas, and be sure to take stock the younger members of the family and pets.