MSU African Students Association to host A Night in Africa

BOZEMAN — The African Students Association at Montana State University will host their first-ever A Night in Africa, an evening celebrating African culture on Sunday, March 1, showcasing different aspects of African culture, including talks from prominent members of the Southwest Montana community.

Enjoy African dance, music, fashion and food from different countries represented by the students on campus, followed by a keynote talk by Wilmot Collins, the mayor of Helena and the city’s first black mayor. Collins will talk about African excellence and draw from his personal story of coming to the United States as a Liberian refugee.

“We want [attendees] to come in and see a different type of Africa that is not just what the media says,” said Nnamdi Kalu, the secretary and public relations officer for the African Students Association. “It is a continent with so many countries and so many diverse cultures and experiences.”

Kalu said that he, along with group president Sam Ojetola and financial secretary Edwin Allan, decided last summer to put together this event to share another side of Africa with the MSU and Bozeman communities.

The African Students Association’s purpose is to showcase the mass influence of Africans throughout the world, while also providing a home away from home for students of African descent and those interested in African culture, Kalu said.

A Night in Africa starts at 4 p.m. in “Ballroom A” in the Strand Union Building on MSU’s campus and is free and open to the public.