MSU announces fall enrollment

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN – Montana State University recently announced its fall enrollment and its latest graduation and student retention rates, all of which are among the highest the university has seen in a generation.

In total, 16,766 students are enrolled at MSU this fall. Of those, 9,911 are Montana residents, representing 59 percent of the student population. This fall’s enrollment represents the second highest in the university’s history and is just shy of last fall’s record of 16,902.

The university has also made dramatic gains in the number of students who graduate in four years, increasing its four-year graduation rate from 19.6 percent in 2012 to its current 29.7 percent.

Over the past academic year, MSU also set a new record in the number of students who graduated: 3,362 students, which is a 4 percent increase, or 130 more than the prior year.