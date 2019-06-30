MSU engineers research new artificial wing design

EBS STAFF

Thanks to a $370,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, Montana State University is undergoing a research initiative to work through the physics of artificial flapping wings similar to those of flying insects.

The project is being led by Mark Jankauski, an assistant professor at MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering. The successful creation of these wings could be applied to technology like drones and further downsize the now-popular unpiloted aircrafts. Jankauski is joined by fellow assistant professor Erick Johnson. Jankauski has stressed that while the grant is a good “jumping-off point,” it will be a while before the wings are ready for application.