MSU News Service

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension has updated its publication on noxious weed identification, “Montana’s Noxious Weeds,” making the information available for the first time as an electronic flipbook accessible on mobile devices.

The new flipbook includes key characteristics of 35 noxious weeds and five regulated plants, colorful photographs of each species and links to MSU Extension and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service publications that describe plants in more detail, including integrated management recommendations.

“Noxious weed management begins with correct identification of the target weed,” said Jane Mangold, invasive plant specialist with MSU Extension and associate professor in the MSU Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences.

“Over 100,000 copies of the original pocket guide have been distributed across the state since 2001, helping many people to identify and manage noxious weeds during that time. To stay current, we try to update the publication frequently, adding information as new weeds are added to the state noxious weed list.”

The publication can be downloaded onto computers and mobile devices, making it accessible even when Wi-Fi is unavailable. Links within the download describing management procedures, however, are only available with a Wi-Fi signal.

“This flipbook will serve as a tool for noxious weed managers, land owners, recreationalists and others who may wonder if an unknown plant is a noxious weed,” Mangold said. “They can simply look up the plant in question, then be able to search immediately for information on how to best manage it.”

The publication can be downloaded onto computers and mobile devices, making it accessible even when Wi-Fi is unavailable. Links within the download describing management procedures, however, are only available with a Wi-Fi signal.

Mobile device users can download the flipbook for free from the MSU Extension store at store.msuextension.org/ by searching the publication number (#EB0159). “Montana’s Noxious Weeds” and other updated noxious weed publications can be ordered from MSU Extension Publications at (406) 994-3273 or at store.msuextension.org/ by searching “noxious weeds.” In addition to the free mobile flipbook, printed copies of “Montana’s Noxious Weeds” can be purchased. There is also a high-resolution PDF available for download.