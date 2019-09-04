MSU graduate and faculty member win regional Emmy for audio

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University alumnus and a faculty member have won a regional Emmy award in the audio category for their work on the MontanaPBS-produced series “11th and Grant with Eric Funk.”

Luke Scheeler and Jeremiah Slovarp won an Emmy in audio at the 56th annual regional Emmy awards ceremony presented by the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Both attended the ceremony, which was held in Seattle in June.

“11th and Grant with Eric Funk” is a series on MontanaPBS that recognizes Montana musicians.

Scheeler is an MSU graduate with a bachelor’s in music technology in the School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture. Slovarp, who is an MSU graduate, is currently a faculty member in MSU’s music technology program. The two work together at Jereco Studios in Bozeman. Slovarp has worked on projects with several large media organizations including, but not limited to PBS, National Geographic, Microsoft, Disney, Nickelodeon and NBC. Scheeler has been a sound editor for numerous documentaries, such as “Life Interrupted,” “Depth Perception” and “The Violin Alone.”

The Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences covers broadcast and film organizations throughout Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.