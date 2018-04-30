MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARY

The Montana State University Library will present Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Martha Williams as its 2018 speaker for the annual Trout and Salmonid Lecture Series.

Williams will present “Wild Trout in Montana” on Tuesday, April 3, at 7 p.m. in the Strand Union Building Ballrooms in Bozeman. A reception will follow the lecture.

Williams will tell the story of retired FWP fisheries biologist Dick Vincent, and how his pioneering research shaped the department’s habitat protection and water conservation policies for trout in the Madison River. She will also discuss current work by FWP to protect Montana’s trout fisheries from future threats.

Appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock in February 2017, Williams is FWP’s 24th director. She has spent her career dedicated to natural resource management.

Williams served as legal counsel for FWP from 1998 to 2011, taught natural resource law, public land and resources law, and wildlife law at the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, co-directed UM’s Land Use and Natural Resources Clinic, and worked as the deputy solicitor at the U.S. Department of Interior.

At the Department of Interior, Williams oversaw legal issues and litigation for the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and her Juris Doctor with honors from UM’s law school.

“Through this annual lecture, the MSU Library strives to speak to all aspects of trout and salmonid, and to represent the diversity of angling culture,” said special collections librarian James Thull. “Martha is the first female director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and we look forward to the perspective she will bring to this year’s lecture.”

Guests can register for this lecture at calendar.msu.montana.edu/events/25907 or by calling (406) 994-6857. For information on the MSU Library’s Trout and Salmonid Collection, visit lib.montana.edu/trout.