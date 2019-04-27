MSU named ‘Tree Campus USA’ for seventh consecutive year

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — For the seventh year in a row, Montana State University has been designated a Tree Campus USA in honor of its commitment to effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

MSU achieved the designation by meeting Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, maintaining a tree care plan, dedicating annual expenditures toward trees, observing Arbor Day and committing to a student service learning project.

In recognition of the designation and in celebration of Arbor Day, MSU will hold its annual tree planting event at 4:30 p.m. on April 25, near the Kellogg Center, which houses the MSU Human Development Clinic at 1501 S. Third Ave. Volunteers who would like to help plant a tree are invited and asked to bring work gloves. The event, which is hosted by MSU in partnership with the student club Circle K and the University Neighborhood Association, will be weather dependent.

“This event is extra special because of the neighborhood involvement,” said E.J. Hook, director of MSU Facilities Services. “Trees are a community resource, and the benefits inherent in trees will be realized by MSU and the neighborhood, now and for years to come.”

Circle K will accept donations throughout April to help support the tree planting event. Anyone interested in making a contribution is invited to contact Circle K at msucirclek@gmail.com.

The Tree Campus USA designation comes from the Arbor Day Foundation, an organization dedicated to inspiring people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. Now celebrating its 11th anniversary, the Arbor Day Foundation created the Tree Campus USA program in 2008 to recognize colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.