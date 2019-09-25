MSU ranked among nation’s best universities

By Anne Cantrell MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN – Montana State University is once again ranked among the top universities in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 annual college guide and rankings released Sept. 9.

In U.S. News’ “Best Colleges 2020” guidebook, MSU tied for 119th place in the top public schools category. MSU also tied for 246th overall in the best national universities category, which includes both public and private institutions.

Rankings are based on several key measures of academic quality, including social mobility, first-year student retention and graduation of students, expert opinion, faculty resources, student excellence, financial resources, alumni giving and graduation rate performance, which is a comparison between the proportion of students expected to graduate and the proportion who did graduate.

MSU is the largest research entity in Montana, with research expenditures at MSU topping $100 million for five years in a row.