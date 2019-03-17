Connect with us

MSU roofs collapse

Two gym roofs have collapsed at Montana State University earlier this month, just days apart. PHOTO COURTESY OF MSU NEWS SERVICE

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – The roof of Montana State University’s South Gym collapsed on the morning of March 7. Two days later, the North Gym’s roof collapsed, as well.

According to an email from the president to the MSU community, there was neither fire nor any explosions, and no injuries were reported.

The causes of the roof failures have yet to be determined. The gyms are part of the original Marga Hosaeus center, which opened in the 1970s and was constructed with flat roofs. Students have reported leaks in the past, particularly around the time snow begins to thaw.  

“This has been an unusual winter, and it is not over yet,” said University officials in a letter to students. “We cannot predict what other storms may arrive in coming weeks, and we want to be prepared.”

