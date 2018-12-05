Montana State University students, (from left) Larissa Morales, Rachel Brown, Grace Anderson, Jamie Baird, Madi Fox, Peter Pfankuch, Jackson St. Clair, and Saurabh Tulsankar, are members of the Boardroom Bobcats, a partnership between the MSU Leadership Institute and several local nonprofit organizations. Photo by Kelly Gorham

MSU NEWS SERVICE

Nine Montana State University students have partnered with local nonprofit organizations as part of the Boardroom Bobcats, the MSU Leadership Institute’s experiential learning program.

Students selected regularly attend board meetings and develop a mentoring relationship with board members of their nonprofit. The MSU Leadership Institute hosts leadership development trainings to help students maximize their experience.

Created and developed by Carmen McSpadden, MSU Leadership Institute director and staff, Boardroom Bobcats was launched in 2016 with the support from a $5,000 seed grant from MSU’s Outreach and Engagement Council.

Caitlin Holzer, student coordinator of the program this semester, said the group is composed of top-notch students and leaders with a dedication to service and community involvement. In a reciprocal partnership, nonprofits gain insights and fresh perspectives from MSU students while training them to become future board leaders, she said. Students gain practical boardroom experience, familiarity with the nonprofit sector, mentee opportunities and lifelong leadership skills.

“MSU students are adding value to their nonprofits and the Bozeman community right out of the gate, and I am excited to see their unique strengths evolve and continue to make an impact,” she said.

This year’s Boardroom Bobcats include (Student, hometown, major, nonprofit partnership):

Montana

Billings

Grace Anderson, environmental design, Heart of The Valley Animal Shelter

Michael Hill, accounting and political science, Cancer Support Community

Red Lodge

Madi Fox, business management, Eagle Mount

Stevensville

Rachel Brown, finance, CHAT Southwest Montana

Out of state

Colorado

Jamie Baird, Highlands Ranch, statistics, Gallatin Valley Land Trust

Larissa Morales, Fort Collins, environmental design, MSU Outreach and Engagement Council

Minnesota

Peter Pfankuch, Excelsior, business management, Warriors and Quiet Waters

Washington

Jackson St. Clair, Nine Mile Falls, master’s in architecture and bachelor’s in environmental design, Sacajawea Audubon

Maharashtra, India

Saurabh Tulsankar, Mumbai, environmental design, Montana Aquatic Resources Services, Inc.