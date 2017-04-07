MSU’s Engineers Without Borders has been active for 12 years, and has completed 33 projects in the Khwisero region of Kenya. On April 7 the organization will host a 5-k run to raise funds for additional projects in Kenya. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAROLYN EGERVARY

MSU NEWS SERVICE

On April 7, the Montana State University chapter of Engineers Without Borders will host a 5-kilometer run to raise funds for sanitation and clean water projects in Kenya.

The Bozeman Engineers Without Borders 5K run will take place on trails at Burke Park (Peets Hill), and will be followed by an awards ceremony at Zocalo Café in downtown Bozeman, where there will be T-shirts and other prizes, live music by a local band and Montana beer.

Proceeds from the event will help MSU’s Engineers Without Borders implement a biogas latrine and a water well at two primary schools in the Khwisero region of Kenya this summer. The latrine is designed to decrease the transfer of communicable disease into the groundwater, and the well is designed to provide clean and safe drinking water.

Approximately 20 students and five professional mentors from MSU’s Engineers Without Borders are scheduled to participate in the Kenya projects this summer.

MSU’s Engineers Without Borders has been active for 12 years, and has completed 33 projects in the Khwisero region of Kenya, including 14 water well projects, 15 sanitation projects, a water pipeline and two rainwater catchment systems. According to the organization, an estimated 100,000 people have benefited from the projects.