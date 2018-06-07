Diverse acts take the stage at Bozeman’s summer concert series

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

Presented by the Downtown Bozeman Association, the 18th annual Music on Main summer concert series will take place Thursday evenings from June 28 through Aug. 16. The event, which also features family-friendly activities and food vendors, begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. on Main Street between Rouse and Black avenues.

The music kicks off at 7 p.m. June 28 with the world music sounds of John Roberts Y Pan Blanco, followed by Vandoliers, an alt-country band with punk roots, on July 5; and Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand’s bluegrass-rock on July 12. July 19 brings Pacific Northwest “timber rocker” Scott Pemberton; July 26, alternative pop-rockers The Brevet; followed by soulful locals Cole and the Thornes on Aug. 2. Polson, Montana’s Off in the Woods performs on Aug. 9; with funk-driven Shakewell closing out the season on Aug. 16.

From 6:30-8 p.m. families are invited to spend time in the Kid’s Zone on South Bozeman Avenue, where bouncy houses, hula hooping and other activities will keep the little ones entertained. Rotating food vendors and local non-profits will be on site, and some downtown businesses will stay open late. The City of Bozeman’s Water Bottle Fill Station will be parked on the side of First Security Bank.

The Downtown Bozeman Association, the City of Bozeman and the Bozeman Police Department would like to remind the public of the rules and regulations regarding the Open Container Waiver for the 2018 Music on Main summer concert series, which allows for anyone over the age of 21 to have an open container of alcohol within the event area that was purchased by one of the licensed beverage establishments also within the event area, only.

Visit downtownbozeman.org for more information.