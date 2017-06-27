By Derek Lennon EBS Contributor
Summer is here in Big Sky. Whether you’re here for the season or just a weekend, you don’t want to miss any of the biggest summer 2017 events in Big Sky. This summer is going to be one of the best ever in our mountain town.
Now is prime time to mark your calendars, set reminders on your smartphone, and make plans for some big events in Big Sky. It’s easy to work these events into your hectic schedule of hiking, biking, fishing, rafting, and working.
There are really no excuses to miss these fun, family-friendly summer events in Big Sky, Montana. It’s events like these that make Big Sky such an amazing place. Whether you live here or are just coming to explore, you’re going to love summer. It’s one of Big Sky’s best kept secrets.
Here’s a list of some of the biggest summer 2017 events in Big Sky:
July 1-2: Gallatin River Fly Fishing Festival
July 4: Fourth of July fireworks and funk with The Tiny Band
July 7: BSCO Parks and Trail Gala
July 7-9: Kids Adventure Games
July 21-23: Total Archery Challenge
July 22: Brewfest at Big Sky Resort
July 26-29: Big Sky PBR
Aug. 11-13: Classical Music Festival
Aug. 13: Lone Peaks Revenge Enduro
Aug. 21: Solar eclipse
Aug. 16-20: Vine and Dine
Sept. 1: Montana Shakespeare in The Parks
Sept. 1-3: The Rut Mountain Runs
Sept. 15-16: Telluride MountainFilm on Tour
This list is just a snapshot of this year’s summer events in Big Sky. Don’t forget to plan ahead because some of these events require tickets or registration.
Of course there are always plenty of other cool things happening in our mountain community—live music, golf tournaments, festivals, and so much more. Plus, Big Sky features an outstanding selection of weekly and ongoing events, including:
- The Big Sky Farmers Market, every Wednesday through Sept. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fire Pit Park in Town Center
- Music in the Mountains every Thursday through Aug. 31 at Center Stage in Town Center Park
- Big Sky Conservatory from July 2 though August 9.
Yellowstone National Park also hosts ongoing events throughout the summer. Learn more about YNP events via the Yellowstone events calendar at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.
Now is the perfect time to plan your trip to Big Sky Country.
Derek Lennon is a skier and writer who lives, works, and plays in the mountains of the world. He is based in Big Sky, Montana, where he lives with his wife Mia and two dogs.
A version of this story was originally published on the Visit Big Sky blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/summer-events-big-sky-2017/. Read more interesting content about the area on Visit Big Sky’s blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/category/blog/.