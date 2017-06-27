It’s not uncommon to hear residents of Big Sky say they came for the winter but stayed for the summer. From weekly events like Music in the Mountains and the farmers market to resort-hosted races and food, beer and wine festivals, summer in Big Sky has something for everyone. PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG SKY TOWN CENTER

By Derek Lennon EBS Contributor

Summer is here in Big Sky. Whether you’re here for the season or just a weekend, you don’t want to miss any of the biggest summer 2017 events in Big Sky. This summer is going to be one of the best ever in our mountain town.

Now is prime time to mark your calendars, set reminders on your smartphone, and make plans for some big events in Big Sky. It’s easy to work these events into your hectic schedule of hiking, biking, fishing, rafting, and working.

There are really no excuses to miss these fun, family-friendly summer events in Big Sky, Montana. It’s events like these that make Big Sky such an amazing place. Whether you live here or are just coming to explore, you’re going to love summer. It’s one of Big Sky’s best kept secrets.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest summer 2017 events in Big Sky:

July 1-2: Gallatin River Fly Fishing Festival

July 4: Fourth of July fireworks and funk with The Tiny Band

July 7: BSCO Parks and Trail Gala

July 7-9: Kids Adventure Games

July 21-23: Total Archery Challenge

July 22: Brewfest at Big Sky Resort

July 26-29: Big Sky PBR

Aug. 11-13: Classical Music Festival

Aug. 13: Lone Peaks Revenge Enduro

Aug. 21: Solar eclipse

Aug. 16-20: Vine and Dine

Sept. 1: Montana Shakespeare in The Parks

Sept. 1-3: The Rut Mountain Runs

Sept. 15-16: Telluride MountainFilm on Tour

This list is just a snapshot of this year’s summer events in Big Sky. Don’t forget to plan ahead because some of these events require tickets or registration.

Of course there are always plenty of other cool things happening in our mountain community—live music, golf tournaments, festivals, and so much more. Plus, Big Sky features an outstanding selection of weekly and ongoing events, including:

The Big Sky Farmers Market, every Wednesday through Sept. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fire Pit Park in Town Center

Music in the Mountains every Thursday through Aug. 31 at Center Stage in Town Center Park

Big Sky Conservatory from July 2 though August 9.

Yellowstone National Park also hosts ongoing events throughout the summer. Learn more about YNP events via the Yellowstone events calendar at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Now is the perfect time to plan your trip to Big Sky Country.

Derek Lennon is a skier and writer who lives, works, and plays in the mountains of the world. He is based in Big Sky, Montana, where he lives with his wife Mia and two dogs.

