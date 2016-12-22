Made by North America’s only sailing brand, Mustang Survival is a great addition to your outdoor wardrobe and can be used for year-round recreation. I tested these baselayers during a bitterly cold nighttime ski tour in Big Sky, and here is my report card:

Weight: A-. The Regulate baselayer system is offered in both 230 weight and 175 weight, in tops and bottoms. EBS tested the 230 weights, which proved incredibly lightweight and breathable. You will hardly notice you’re wearing them.

Warmth: A+. The union of synthetics and wool wicks moisture away from your skin and regulates temperature during exercise. The layers keep your core as cozy as if you’re sitting by a fire during sub-freezing weather.

Comfort: A. These duds can also double as pajamas.

Fit: A. Not too tight or too loose. The stretchy design retains fit and reduces wear and tear.

Function: A+. The quick-drying synthetic material results in dry yet cool summer use while the blend of Merino wool keeps you warm during winter activities. These don’t just hang up to dry until next season. – Ersin Ozer

230-weight top $105; 230-weight bottoms $95 mustangsurvival.com (for dealer locator)