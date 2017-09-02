Local stories presented at WMPAC Sept. 2

EBS STAFF

Journalists and aspiring radio producers from around the nation were in Big Sky the week of Aug. 27 collecting, creating and producing local stories for potential broadcast on public radio stations across the country. These radio stories will be presented at the end of the workshop on Saturday, Sept. 2, as part of the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center conservatory program.

Transom Traveling Story Workshops, a division of Atlantic Public Media, are designed to channel new work, voices and ideas into public media through the internet and workshops like the one in Big Sky. WMPAC board member Barbara Rowley reached out to bring the group to Big Sky for the first time last year. The event was so well-received WMPAC decided to host the workshop and present the short broadcast productions that come out of it again this year.

During the workshop, participants from around the country will received instruction on finding stories, field recording, interviewing techniques, digital editing, script writing and studio voicing techniques. At the culmination, each student will produce a short broadcast-quality piece about an interesting local figure and a professional pitch for the piece.

Lead Instructor Rob Rosenthal, who will bring the Transom Story Workshop to five locations across the country this year, is an independent producer and teacher. Rosenthal hosts the HowSound podcast on radio storytelling. He started and ran the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies’ radio track for 11 years.

The Travelling Story Workshops, which launched in 2011, are condensed versions of the longer program offered in the spring and fall at Woods Hole, Massachusetts, which have featured some of the most famous voices in public radio such as Ira Glass as guest instructors.

The stories collected and created in Big Sky will feature many local community members. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. The event will also include a Q&A period with the producers.

Visit warrenmillerpac.org for more information.