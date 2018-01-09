Cantus casts musical light in ‘Discovery of Sight’

EBS STAFF

In an ideal a cappella performance, a perfect blend of voices is achieved when every individual voice is both present and absent simultaneously.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Cantus, described in Fanfare magazine as “the premier men’s vocal ensemble in the United States,” will appear at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. Their original program, “Discovery of Sight,” showcases their trademark warmth while musically exploring the integral role light plays in the human experience, both literally and metaphorically. At its heart, explains the group, “‘Discovery of Sight’ revels in the mystery, science, and poetry of what it means to truly ‘see.’”

Seasoned masterpieces like Richard Strauss’ Traumlicht and Franz Schubert’s Die Nacht, highlight the ensemble’s 2018 tour program, complemented by modern standouts such as Eric Whitacre’s Lux Aurumque, Einojuhani Rautavaara’s The Morning Comes, and a world premiere by Gabriel Kahane (commissioned for Cantus by Chorus America).

In the process of this eight-person exploration of sight through sound, all undertaken without a conductor, audiences will experience what lies at the very heart of musical ensemble work—the ability to truly hear one another and oneself at the same time.

“I think it’s so important in our world to actively practice building healthy communication and relationships,” said tenor Paul Scholtz. “And Cantus is an example of what communication and collaboration can create.”

Samuel Green, a bass, agrees. “Cantus is unlike any other vocal group you will see or hear. Every program we stage and each piece of music we perform has eight artists’ fingerprints on it.”

“Discovery of Sight” begins at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at WMPAC. Visit warrenmillerpac.org for tickets and more information.