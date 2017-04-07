THE JACK CREEK PRESERVE FOUNDATION

The Jack Creek Preserve Foundation, a nonprofit providing outdoor education, research and recreation opportunities on 4,500 acres between Big Sky and Ennis, announced the appointment of four new Board members who bring experience in business, education and wildlife.

David Barbisan, Michael Botha, Michael Fossel, and Robert Rowe are joining the Board of Directors of Jack Creek Preserve Foundation. “Each of these individuals bring unique talents and a passion for the mission of the Jack Creek Preserve Foundation,” said board co-chair and president Larry Holle.

David Barbisan, a resident, is a land and property investor and manager. He served on the Eagle Mount board for seven years and is on the board of the Southwest Chapter of Safari Club International, where he was chairman from 2010-2016.“I look forward to bringing my experience in guiding, [education], and property management along with my knowledge and passion for ecology, wildlife and wild places to the Preserve,” Barbisan said.

Michael Botha, a new resident of Big Sky, is an entrepreneur investor and is presently the CEO of Yellowstone Holdings LLC, a residential real estate investment company. He has a long history in invasive species management which will aid the Preserve in its conservation efforts.

Michael Fossel, of Ada, Michigan, continues and adds to the Fossel family tradition of engagement with the Jack Creek Preserve Foundation. He is President of Telocyte LLC, a biotech company focused on curing Alzheimer’s. Fossel, one of the world’s experts on aging, has published several published books on the topic. He has a wide variety of artistic talents and vast knowledge to assist the Preserve in expanding its programs and services.

Robert Rowe is the President and CEO of Northwestern Energy, which provides electric and natural gas infrastructure and service in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone Park and operates a hydroelectric system for nearby Hebgen and Madison dams. Rowe has been involved with the Preserve as a supporter and volunteer. In 2014, he assisted with the construction of the Preserve’s Low Pass Trail, which connected the South Jack Creek Trail and Spanish Peak Trail.

“I love this special part of Montana,” Rowe said. “I am eager to work with the Jack Creek Preserve board, staff and volunteers to help build its capacity and create a larger impact across the region. I’m looking forward to doing some trail work too!”

Jack Creek Preserve is located on Jack Creek Road between Ennis and Big Sky. Nestled between two sections of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness and private land to the east and west, it provides connectivity and a vital migratory corridor for wildlife along Jack Creek. The Preserve offers educational and conservation programs to connect wilderness, wildlife and people.

The public is invited to visit the Preserve to hike and camp, and participate in a variety of education and recreation programs year-round. Learn more at jackcreekpreserve.org.