New bridge to improve Cobblestone Fishing Access

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is preparing to build a new bridge at the Cobblestone Fishing Access Site on the Madison River, about 10 miles south of Three Forks. The new construction will replace the aged foot bridge that currently crosses Darlington Ditch.

Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 5 and expected to last about two weeks. Users of the site will need to wade the ditch to access the Madison River and beware of heavy equipment in the area from Aug. 5-6. The site may also be closed for a short time while the cattle guard at the entrance to the site is cleaned out.

This project is funded through cooperative efforts between the Madison-Gallatin Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Northwestern Energy and FWP.