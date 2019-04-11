New EBS app brings content to hand

By Michael Somerby EBS DIGITAL EDITOR

In an ongoing effort to stay current with digital trends and shifts in the journalism industry, Explore Big Sky is curating a streamlined and dynamic digital experience for our readership. The latest result is the launch of our new EBS mobile application.

Available for Apple iOS products via the App Store, and for Android devices through the Google Play Store, the app is the latest addition in a new front of digital offerings, including the thrice-weekly EBS “Town Crier” newsletter, an increasingly robust social media presence and news distribution as well as a series of photo and video contests designed to further engage our growing audience.

The app boasts numerous features to better support the mobile experience, such as for-mobile formatting which allows for simplified content digestion without the headaches of through-browser access.

Some features are supplemented with mobile-only offerings, such as the weather function tab which not only includes current and upcoming weather conditions, but also Gallatin River conditions and flow—a quick and informational service for any local angler, boater or water enthusiast.

Mobile app users will also have access to emergency notifications and must-know beta for anyone in the community, including large and quickly moving weather systems, wildfire information, traffic accidents and delays along Big Sky’s roadways, or major community events.

“In an increasingly digitized media landscape, the EBS app augments the newspaper,” said Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor. “Many readers still like the feel of a physical paper but others are consuming media in different ways. The new app gives our audience an alternative platform with ease of access to digital and mobile content.”