New Era for Dining and Après Begins with Debut of Vista Hall
BIG SKY RESORT — On Dec. 18, the doors opened to Big Sky’s new multi-station food hall, Vista Hall. Hungry skiers, riders and resort guests can easily explore a new cuisine every day of the week this season while enjoying panoramic views from the new Vista Hall. This beautifully reimagined 350-seat modern food hall is located on the upper level of the reinvented Mountain Village hub, The Exchange.
Open from breakfast through dinner, Vista Hall’s six new eateries offer choices for diners that run the gamut: Fresh sushi, street tacos, stone-fired pizza, a classic deli, burger grill, and a European-style coffee and crepe shop. Vista Bar will serve craft cocktails and a selection of Montana beers with a stunning backdrop of Lone Peak.
The Exchange remodel included a dramatic expansion of the previous Lone Peak facing deck, creating a space that is now big enough for live music and dancing, among other activities.
“We expect that this space, along with the newly created heated plaza below it, will become the epicenter of après ski in Mountain Village,” says Taylor Middleton, COO and president, Big Sky Resort. “It is basically the perfect backdrop for a mountain fun: A combination of food and drink with fabulous views, two large new fireplaces, and huge glass doors that can open up to the outdoors on warm bluebird days.”
