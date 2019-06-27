New president of Yellowstone Forever announced

EBS STAFF

After nearly three years of work in merging two organizations into Yellowstone National Park’s official non-profit partner Yellowstone Forever, CEO and president Heather White resigned, effective June 14.

The organization’s board of directors’ treasurer John Walda will serve as interim president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever. Walda recently retired from his position as president and CEO of the National Association of College and University Business and has worked on the National Advisory Council as well as been on the board of Yellowstone Park Foundation, one of the organizations that has been merged into Yellowstone Forever.

Both White and Yellowstone Forever board chairman Kay Yeager expressed gratitude for White’s time with the organization, noting her accomplishments, which included raising tens of millions of dollars as well as garnering increased awareness of the Yellowstone Forever brand.