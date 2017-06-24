Second yurt allows local summer camp to expand

CAMP BIG SKY

After record-breaking enrollment for the last two years—and increasingly long waitlists—the Big Sky Community Organization has purchased a second yurt to accommodate up to 40 campers a day in the community’s only summer-long, full-day, five day a week summer camp.

The move will allow an additional ten campers to enroll daily, provide spaces for campers to participate in different group activities simultaneously, and allow leaders to divide the camp according to age groups as needed.

“The board was unanimous that a second yurt would provide Camp Big Sky with the space it really needs to provide the high quality programming which has become the hallmark of our operation,” said BSCO executive director Ciara Wolfe.

“The second yurt will feature a roll-up wall which will provide shelter with more ventilation, making it cooler, while also providing protection from inclement weather,” Wolfe said, adding that the camp can’t enroll more kids than it can comfortably shelter during bad weather.

Camp director Kristy Burt is very excited about the programming possibilities opened up by the second yurt. “We can have rest period or read aloud time in one yurt while other kids do noisier activities in the other,” she said, adding that the expansion of shaded area will also be helpful.

Camp Big Sky is now in its 11th year and serves children entering first through fifth grade. Camp began on June 19 this year and continues through the week before school begins, Aug. 25.