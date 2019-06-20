Business
Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Business Awards
BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce will host the 22nd Annual Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Awards Dinner and Members Meeting on June 25 at the recently opened Wilson Hotel in Town Center. Representatives from their more-than 450 active members are invited for an evening at the town’s first branded hotel, where attendees will enjoy a gourmet dinner in honor of community members and businesses for exceptionalism. The event also highlights the chamber’s strategic plan, Elevate Big Sky. Members will have first access to tickets followed by nonmembers thereafter.
Visit bigskychamber.com to purchase one of a limited number of tickets.
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
British photog shoots moon with Montana photography
-
Business7 days ago
Three new dining options just around the corner in Town Center
-
Environment4 days ago
The New West: Prominent griz scientist weighs in on mountain bikes, bears and wilderness
-
Environment6 days ago
Leslie Reynolds selected as interim chief ranger of Yellowstone National Park