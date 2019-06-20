Connect with us

Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Business Awards﻿

Sarah Phelps speaks at the Black Diamond Business Awards in 2018.

BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce will host the 22nd Annual Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Awards Dinner and Members Meeting on June 25 at the recently opened Wilson Hotel in Town Center. Representatives from their more-than 450 active members are invited for an evening at the town’s first branded hotel, where attendees will enjoy a gourmet dinner in honor of community members and businesses for exceptionalism. The event also highlights the chamber’s strategic plan, Elevate Big Sky. Members will have first access to tickets followed by nonmembers thereafter.

Visit bigskychamber.com to purchase one of a limited number of tickets.

