Discovery Academy hosts third annual Holiday Home Tour fundraiser

BIG SKY DISCOVERY ACADEMY

On Saturday, Dec. 8, beginning at 3 p.m. the friends and families of Big Sky Discovery Academy will open their homes for a holiday celebration involving tours of festively decorated Big Sky homes, with holiday-themed drinks, dishes and desserts. The evening concludes with Discovery’s second annual Holiday Bazaar at the school.

The fundraiser helps underwrite scholarships and programming at the school, which now serves 48 full-time students from preschool through high school.

“The Holiday Home Tour provides a festive way for people from all over to gather, have fun and enjoy seeing the different ways people celebrate the winter holidays, and we love ending the festivities in the school,” said Discovery Academy board chair Karen Maybee.

The Holiday Bazaar features area artists and vendors and will also have student-created items for sale. This year the bazaar will be open both the night of the Christmas Stroll on Dec. 7 from 5:30-9:30 p.m., as well as the night of the Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 8 from 5-9 p.m. At both events light food and beverages will be served.

“As a growing community, we are blessed to have multiple schools and community organizations work-ing to enrich the lives of the youth and adults who live and visit here,” Maybee said. “As part of this community, we wanted to create an event that brings us all together to celebrate the joys of the sea-son.”

For participants who wish to ride together from house to house, a bus will leave Discovery Academy in Town Center at 3 p.m., before returning to the school around 6:30 p.m. for the Holiday Bazaar at Discovery’s Community Learning Center.

Tickets for the Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 8 are available online, at the school, or during the night of the Christmas Stroll on Dec. 7, and seats on the bus are filling quickly. Ticket holders will also enjoy dishes prepared by local chef Ryan LaFoley.

Avalanche season, education courses begin

EBS STAFF

“Winter has returned and so has the increased potential for triggering avalanches,” Eric Knoff, an avalanche forecaster for the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, wrote in an early season avalanche advisory Nov. 17. “Practice with your rescue gear, and test your partner’s skills. Put fresh batteries in your beacon and check your shovel and probe for any damage, and replace them if needed.”

A slew of avalanche introductory and refresher courses allows backcountry travelers to get their wits about them as they begin recreating in uncontrolled terrain on snowmobiles, skis and snowboards, snowshoes or en route to ice climbing routes.

Below is a list of upcoming avalanche education opportunities in the area, offered by GNFAC and other regional organizations and businesses:

Nov. 26: MSU Snow and Avalanche Workshop

Nov. 29, 30 and Dec 1, 2 or 8: Intro to Avalanche with field day

Dec. 5: Avalanche Awareness at REI

Dec. 6: Avalanche Awareness and Beacons at Story Mill Park

Dec. 8, 9: Avalanche course for ice climbers with Mountain Alpine Guides

Level 1 refresher/companion rescue weekend with Beartooth Powder Guides

Dec. 8: ASMSU snowmobile specific field course

Dec. 10-11: West Yellowstone snowmobile intro to avalanches with field day

Dec. 12: Snowmobile awareness at Yellowstone Motorsports

Every Friday and Saturday in Cooke City starting Nov. 23: Free Rescue training and Snowpack update

Visit mtavalanche.com to view daily avalanche advisories or to learn more about education opportunities in the region.

Ribbon cutting for Pecunies gallery, Stay Montana on Small Business Saturday

EBS STAFF

Dave Pecunies Photography and Stay Montana will have a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. for their shared space in Town Center next to Big Sky Sotheby’s in Town Center during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24. Both businesses are participating in the annual event’s retail deals as well.

The photo gallery is offering a 10-percent discount for anything purchased on Nov. 24 or 25. Pecunies has been a photographer for more than 15 years and specializes in architecture, scenery and landscapes, wildlife, and action sports.

Stay Montana, a property management and vacation rental firm, will be offering Montana residents 20 percent off any booking from Nov. 24 through Dec. 20.

The two businesses will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Small Business Saturday and seven days a week through the ski season.

Small Business Saturday kicks off with coffee and treats at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce from 9-10 a.m. Attendants have the opportunity to win one of four $50 gift cards to be used the day of, at participating local businesses. The chamber will also provide a Shop Small Specials guide for shoppers.

Last year, 32 Big Sky businesses participated in the event, which American Express founded in 2010 to foster local spending and strengthen communities after the economic recession.

For more information or to become a participating business email caitlin@bigskychamber.com or call (406) 995-3000.