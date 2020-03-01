Obituary: Skye Aurora Swenson

Sep. 19, 2002 – Feb. 20, 2020

It is with shattered hearts that we announce Skye Aurora Swenson, born to Paul and Lori Swenson in Billings, Montana on Sep. 19, 2002, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after a lifelong battle with complications from congenital CMV. Skye and her family have resided in Big Sky, Montana since 2009.

Skye loved being around people. Her favorite places included the farmers market, church and school, where she especially enjoyed working with the preschool and elementary children who accepted her differences seamlessly. A special thanks to her 1-on-1 special education teacher, Mrs. Julia Tucker, who always believed in her and was willing to dig deep every day using low- and high-tech methods to help her express what she knew.

Using her augmentative communication device, Skye would often ask to go outside. She could be found in her three-wheeled runner stroller on the trails around Big Sky and Yellowstone Park or sit-skiing with Eagle Mount at Big Sky Resort and Lone Mountain Ranch. Even just sitting in the sun on the front porch with a soft breeze and sunshine on her body brought a smile to her face.

Most of all, Skye loved her family. Her expression of joy at seeing, hearing and getting hugs from her siblings, parents and relatives will always be remembered. Skye is predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Dr. Robert Swenson. She is survived by her parents, Paul and Lori Swenson; siblings, Solae and Soren “Rin” Swenson; aunts, Jill Danieli, Laureen Danieli, Kari Swenson and Johanna Swenson; uncle, Brian Danieli; grandparents, Janet Swenson, Bill Danieli, Phyllis MacIsaac and Fred O’Keefe; great-grandmother, Mildred MacIsaac; cousins, Connor and Mia Danieli; and extended family.

The family would like to thank the Big Sky community for accepting and loving Skye. We have always known that Skye held a special place in people’s hearts, but it isn’t until now that we are learning how much she impacted their lives. We are also grateful to the medical community in Seattle, Kalispell, Billings, Bozeman and Big Sky. They helped Skye and her family have a quality life until the very last day.

Skye will always be remembered for her smile, unending strength and infectious laugh. A Celebration of Skye’s Life will be held at the Big Sky Chapel in Big Sky, Montana at 11:00 a.m. on March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Skye’s name to Eagle Mount Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. dokkennelson.com