Following an 8K race on Oct. 14, Bozeman Running Company will host a number of Oktoberfest activities, such as a costume contest and log sawing competition. PHOTO BY TYLER WILKINSON

EBS Staff

BOZEMAN – On Oct. 14 Bozeman Running Company will host Oktoberfest activities at the East Gallatin Recreation Area, with an 8K run along scenic trails north of Bozeman as the highlight of the event. Cancelled last year, the Oktoberfest 8K returns from 2015 as a celebration of fall trail running.

The course will take runners around the East Gallatin Recreation Area and Cherry River Fishing Access, with a start time beginning at 4 p.m. Runners are encouraged to dress in costume and a number of Oktoberfest activities will follow the race.

Partake in a log sawing competition taken from the original Oktoberfest in Germany, or compete to hold a stein full of beer at arm’s length until there is no one else remaining. There will also be a brat toss, and drinks will be provided by the Bozeman Brewing Company, with Bozone Amber Ale, Hopzone IPA and Gallatin Pale Ale on tap in the beer hall.

Top prizes for the competitions include winning your weight in beer. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, and event organizers suggest women try out a dirndl or men don lederhosen.

Pre-registration and race-day registration are both available. Registration the day of the event will begin at 3 p.m.

To pre-register for the Oktoberfest 8K or to check out results after the race visit oktoberfestbozeman.com.