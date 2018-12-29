By Sara Marino BSCO Community Development Manager

The Big Sky Community Park isn’t just for summertime fun, it’s great in the winter, too. If you’re looking for an easy way to get out there and play in the snow, look no further than the Community Park.

New this winter, the Big Sky Community Organization will be grooming trails in the park three times a week to keep conditions prime for cross-country skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing, or walking your dog. Throughout the park there are five dog waste stations including trash cans along the groomed trails, making it easy to show respect for the trails and fellow users by picking up after your dog.

Community Park Loop (rated easy)

This gentle loop winds around the entire park, behind the skate park and along the softball fields for approximately 3/4-mile. It can be easily connected to the Far East Loop.

Far East Loop (easy)

This short loop begins near the Camp Big Sky yurts and provides a groomed trail to access the Black Diamond Trail.

Black Diamond Trail (intermediate)

This is the only trail not groomed in the Community Park, but it gets packed down well by users. This trail provides a nice climb into the trees right off the bat, levels off for a short distance, and winds through the forest again on the descent. Once you have reached the end of the trail, you can turn around and travel the same terrain or continue onto Little Willow Way.

Little Willow Way (easy)

This flat, 1.6-mile roundtrip groomed trail starts in the Big Sky Community Park by the playground and follows the West Fork of the Gallatin River the entire way.

Uses: All trails are multi-use and cross-country skiers, fat bikers, snowshoers, walkers and dogs are welcome. No pass is required.

Directions: From Meadow Village, head north on Little Coyote Road and drive past the Big Sky Chapel and pond. Turn into the first road on your right and look for the Big Sky Community Park entrance sign. The parking lot near the basketball court and skate park will be plowed throughout the winter.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.