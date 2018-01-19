The Far East Loop, originating in Big Sky Community Park, is skate and classic-groomed for a Nordic experience that is also dog and fat bike-friendly.

By Ciara Wolfe BSCO Executive Director

The Far East Loop is a multi-use winter trail in the Big Sky Community Park. Dog, bike, and ski-friendly, this 1.25-kilometer loop is made for lapping until both you and your pooch are tired.

With easy access, ample parking, and dog-waste bags and trash cans, this short loop delivers the perfect amount of exercise no matter the time of day, or how much time you have. The easy-level trail loops around the fields of the Community Park with a small elevation gain and descent of 75 feet.

The trail extends all the way to Little Coyote Road, which you can cross and join the Crail Trail to add another 2 kilometers to the Far East Trail. If you choose not to extend the loop along the golf course, you can turn around and make another lap.

Other multi-use trails in the park, although not groomed, but user-packed, are Black Diamond Trail and Little Willow Way. The Community Park is a great starting point for any of your Nordic ski adventures on the golf course.

Stop in and say hello to the local trail ambassadors who will be at the park in a warming yurt on various Saturdays between 10 a.m. and noon throughout the winter. The ambassadors are on site to share trail updates and provide a warm mug of hot cocoa or tea while you warm up and learn about other winter trail opportunities in Big Sky.

You can pick up your annual season pass or day pass from the Lone Mountain Ranch outdoor shop or online at lonemountainranch.com/nordic-ski-trail-passes/. All proceeds from pass sales go toward the cost of grooming Big Sky’s Nordic trail system. For a complete map of Big Sky’s 85 kilometers of groomed Nordic trails, visit lonemountainranch.com/the-ranch/.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization is a local nonprofit that connects people to recreational opportunities by acquiring, promoting and preserving sustainable places and programs for all.

Distance: 1.25-kilometer loop

Difficulty: easy

Elevation: 6,500 feet

Elevation gain: 75 feet

Surface: skate and classic-groomed trails

Uses: cross-country skiing, fat-bike and dog friendly

Directions: Take Lone Mountain Trail west from Highway 191. In approximately 2.5 miles turn right onto Little Coyote Road. After approximately 1 mile, turn right at the Big Sky Community Park. Parking is located on the left in the plowed parking lot.