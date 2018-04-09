By Ciara Wolfe BSCO Executive Director

A favorite summer trail, Hummocks is also an excellent spot in the wintertime. Open to fat bikers, dogs, snowshoeing, hikers and backcountry Nordic skiers, this ungroomed trail gets significant traffic throughout the winter, creating a hard-packed snow surface enjoyable for a variety of users.

This 3-mile trail is named for its rolling topography and is known for its three lollipop loops. These three loops allow users to customize the length of their journey, providing a turnaround point at varying distances.

Hummocks is a moderately difficult trail. Those looking for a bit more of a challenge can tack on another 2.2 miles by continuing onto the Uplands Trail, which takes off from the same trailhead.

Located less than a mile from Town Center, Hummocks is popular year-round due to its flexibility for both distance and difficulty. In addition to varied terrain and scenery, you may spot moose, elk or even bear.

Fat bikes, snowshoes and backcountry Nordic ski rentals are available at local outdoor retailers. Those closest to Hummocks Trail include Gallatin Alpine Sports, Grizzly Outfitters and East Slope Outdoors.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization is a local nonprofit that connects people to recreational opportunities by acquiring, promoting and preserving sustainable places and programs for all.

Trail stats

Distance: 3-mile loop

Difficulty: moderate

Elevation: 6,285 feet

Elevation gain: 400 feet

Surface: packed snow

Uses: hike, snowshoe, Nordic ski, fat bike

Directions: From Town Center, head east on Aspen Leaf Drive for .75 miles. You will cross a bridge over the river and continue up the road until you see the parking area on the east side of the road.