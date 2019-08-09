On the Trail: Kircher Discovery Park

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

If you’re looking for a quiet spot to take the kids to play or throw a line in the water, Kircher Discovery Park fits the bill. Easily accessed from both Meadow Village and Town Center, this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail provides a wonderful nature walk.

Kircher Trail spurs off the asphalt-surfaced Lone Peak Trail near the intersection of Lone Mountain Trail and Little Coyote Road. From here, there is a short descent on a well-maintained natural surface trail suitable for walkers and strollers, just be ready for the uphill on the way out.

As you get close to the bottom of the hill, please respect the area closed for revegetation, and continue on the main trail. There you’ll find picnic tables in a wooded and shady area, great for hot summer days. Keep following the trail to the left to get to the main attraction, a 500-square-foot tree fort designed to look like a ship, complete with multi-level decking, slides, a spider swing and climbing wall. There was recently a new large spider net installed to add to the fun.

There are several obvious paths to easily access the South Fork of the Gallatin River where you can test your fishing abilities, dip your toes in the water and let your furry friends get a drink and cool off.

Bring a water bottle, a picnic, bug spray and your sense of adventure and imagination to the pirate ship in the woods for mateys of all ages.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.

Sara Marino is the BSCO community development manager.

Trail Stats



Directions: The Kircher Discovery Park is located at 1964 Lone Mountain Trail. There is no parking lot. Park in the Meadow Village and use the flashing beacons and crosswalk at the junction of Lone Mountain Trail and Little Coyote Road or access via the BSCO Lone Peak Trail then down the Kircher Trail.