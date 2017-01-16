Drifter and Junebug get a little exercise with their owner while lapping the Town Center Loops. PHOTO BY CIARA WOLFE

By Ciara Wolfe BSCO Executive Director

The Town Center Loops are your go-to multi-use winter trails here in Big Sky. Dog-, bike- and ski-friendly, this 15-kilometer network of classic groomed trails has something for everyone. These loops are predominantly flat with a couple small hills and several different links that can increase distance, allowing for flexibility on duration and difficulty. Skiers can connect to the golf course Nordic trails along Simkins Drive or to the South Fork Loop along Aspen Leaf Drive for an additional 5 kilometers of trail.

Locals like to explore the Town Center Loops during lunchtime breaks; while exercising with friends, family and pets; and on evening fat bike rides. With several restaurants so close, make sure to schedule some extra time to grab a bite to eat in Town Center or an après drink at Beehive Basin Brewery.

Visitors and residents who are not able to access the Nordic trail system from their home or lodging can park in Town Center behind Lone Peak Cinema and Ousel and Spur Pizza, at Roxy’s Market, or at the intersection of Aspen Leaf Drive and Simkins Drive. Make sure to pick up your annual season pass or a day pass ($20 per day) from one of the following locations: 1) Lone Mountain Ranch 2) Grizzly Outfitters 3) The Hungry Moose 4) Gallatin Alpine Sports 4) East Slope Outdoors.

All proceeds from pass sales go toward the cost of grooming our winter Nordic trail system. A complete map of Big Sky’s 85 kilometers of groomed Nordic trails is available at lonemountainranch.com/winter-things-to-do/nordic-skiing.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization is a local nonprofit that connects people to recreational opportunities by acquiring, promoting and preserving sustainable places and programs for all.





Trail stats

Distance: 15km

Difficulty: easy

Elevation gain: none

Surface: classic track includes both skate and classic groomed trails

Uses: cross-country skiing, fat-biking and dog friendly

Directions: From Highway 191, turn onto Lone Mountain Trail and travel west approximately 3 miles. Turn left onto Ousel Falls Road. Parking in the commercial area of Town Center or along the road at the intersection of Aspen Leaf Drive and Simkins Drive.