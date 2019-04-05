On the Trail: Town Center trails

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Winter activities are winding down, but there’s still fun to be had in the snow. With the help of volunteers, Big Sky Community Organization has had a successful inaugural season of winter trail grooming. Sunday, March 31, is the final scheduled grooming day, and is the perfect time to try out the Town Center trails.

These wide-open and easy trails loop for approximately 2 miles with short-cut options, as well as the opportunity to continue on the Ousel Falls Road trail if you’d like to add some mileage—approximately 1.5 miles one way.

There is room for everyone: cross-country skiers, snowshoers, fat bikers, walkers and dogs alike. For those with dogs, please respect your fellow trail users by making use of the provided dog-waste station.

The Town Center trails are easily accessible from the plowed parking lot by the ice rink at the intersection of Aspen Leaf and Simkins drives.

“It’s been a fun winter and we’ve learned a lot about the grooming process,” said BSCO Asset Manager Jeff MacPherson, who is responsible for managing the area’s trail grooming. “With the continued support of our volunteers and the community, we’ll be doing it even better next winter.”

The Town Center trails are open to the public free of charge, but there are many behind-the-scenes resources that make it happen. If you’ve enjoyed these trails all winter, consider joining BSCO as a Trail Partner with an annual donation. These funds help BSCO keep our community trails maintained all winter and summer long. From trail repair to waste management, we can’t do it without the Big Sky community.

Warmer temperatures and longer days make getting out on the trails easy and fun. The Town Center trails are the perfect length for a lunch-time break or quick after-work stress reliever.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.

Sara Marino is the community development manager for the Big Sky Community Organization.

2018/2019 Winter Grooming Stats[JC1]

Supplies and Maintenance: $3,200*

BSCO Staff grooming hours December-March: 119 hours

Volunteer grooming hours December-March: 204 hours

Miles of trail groomed: 735 miles

*includes snowmobile repair, gas for snowmobile, bags for dog-waste station

