“One Fine Day” features the whimsical, nature-inspired art of sculptor Jarrod Eastman and painter Kirsten Kainz and is the central exhibit in The Emerson’s “Schools in the Gallery” outreach program. PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE EMERSON

EBS STAFF

The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture readies for spring with the Feb. 9 opening of “One Fine Day,” featuring the whimsical sculptures and paintings of Bozeman artists Jarrod Eastman and Kirsten Kainz.

Eastman and Kainz focus their creative energy on building a sense of possibility and imagination in their work. Sharing a deep connection to the natural world, Eastman’s sculptures and Kainz’s paintings often represent animals, finding the subject a natural means of expressing the beauty of nature, and an accessible form of storytelling.

“One Fine Day,” which will be on display in the Jessie Wilber and Lobby galleries, is the central exhibit in The Emerson’s spring Schools in the Gallery program, an education outreach initiative that connects the community to culturally diverse exhibits and art education. Students and groups of all ages are invited to tour the exhibits and create a hands-on art project that directly relates to the themes and techniques used by these artists. Guided tours of the exhibit will be offered Feb. 12 through April 27.

From Feb. 2 through April 20, another exhibit entitled “Behind the Scenes: Backdrops and Paintings by Nathalie Woods,” will be on display in the Weaver Room Gallery.

A native of France, Woods has lived in Bozeman fulltime since 2011. She spent much of her career working as an illustrator and graphic designer. Her travels to the United States and abroad have inspired various artistic explorations ranging from digital media to landscapes and seascapes in watercolor and oil.

Since settling with her family in Bozeman, her children have become active with the Children’s Shakespeare Society youth troupe, and Woods was asked to help design and paint the backdrops. Painted in her home studio, the colorful canvases have been integral in the set design for dozens of Shakespearean children’s plays.

An opening reception for these exhibits will be held Friday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Visit theemerson.org for more information.