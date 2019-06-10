Our Big Sky Community Event Series presents Big Sky Envisions

BIG SKY RESORT AREA DISTRICT

Beginning June 10, The Big Sky Resort Area District will be initiating the second phase of the Our Big Sky Community Visioning Strategy, named Big Sky Envisions. The series of events, which are intended to serve as follow-ups to those that took place in late-February, will span June 10-12. Feedback from that first batch has been used to develop an overall vision for the community, including many current and future projects, but BSRAD continues to seek further community input to expand this vision. This will be accomplished through small group sessions and public comment and participation at designated events.

Visit ourbigskymt.com to RSVP to a small group discussion or to view the online survey.