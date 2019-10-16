Outlaw Partners News
Outlaw announces dates for 2020 events
By Doug Hare EBS STAFF
BIG SKY –Outlaw Partners has confirmed dates for its 2020 event season beginning with the second annual Big Sky Ideas Festival in January, which features the fourth annual TedXBigSky event held at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.
“We are proud of the caliber of thought leaders that have shared the TEDxBigSky stage over the years,” said Ersin Ozer, Media and Events Director for Outlaw Partners. “From CNN news anchors to race experts and neuroscientists, these people are movers and shakers.”
The Big Sky Rodeo will hit the Town Center events arena in mid-July to kick off a summer of quality Western sports events. And after another record breaking year this summer, the Big Sky Art Auction returns to arena that weekend featuring both traditional and contemporary Western artwork from acclaimed painters, sculptors and photographers in a live-auction format.
In late July, and now celebrating its 10th year, the Big Sky PBR is back for three days of fiery competition between the toughest bull riders and the rankest bulls in the world.
“We’re looking forward to producing the best PBR event yet,” said Outlaw CEO Eric Ladd. “Big Sky PBR is an amazing celebration of the community and we plan on pulling out all the stops to make the 10th year incredible. The new event center arena location in the Town Center is an awesome location with views and access to the community, and layering in cowboys, bulls and music is a perfect recipe for fun.”
And the concert of the summer is also back. Aug. 7-8 will see the return of the acclaimed Peak to Sky music event, a two-day Mike McCready-curated rock ‘n’roll extravaganza that stormed into the events arena this past summer in its inaugural year.
With the recent addition of a new VP of Events, Ennion Williams, Outlaw Partners is poised to continue to provide a variety of award-winning entertainment events right in our own backyard.
“With my new position, I’m excited to make 2020 Outlaw events the best ever,” Williams said, “especially with PBR’s 10th anniversary on the horizon and the chance to put on another amazing Peak to Sky concert. And we have more exciting events in the works.”
Big Sky Ideas Fest / TEDxBigSky, Jan. 22-25
Big Sky Rodeo, July 17
Big Sky Art Auction, July 18-19
10th annual PBR, July 22-25
Peak to Sky concert, Aug. 7-8
Weather
Trending
-
Montana7 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/10/19
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Increased flights to Bozeman make trip to Big Sky easier than ever
-
Environment2 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/15/19
-
Montana7 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/10/19