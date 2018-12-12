SUPPORTED BY DAMMIT LAUREN AND THE WELL

Don’t miss out on this up close concert experience, only 400 tickets available!

Friday, January 25th – Doors Open At 7:00pm

$20 Pre-purchase or $30 At The Door, Must Be 21+

ALL TICKETS ARE WILL CALL PICKUP

You MUST bring your electronic ticket confirmation to Will Call in order pick up your wristbands from the following locations:

EARLY TICKET PICKUP AT OUTLAW PARTNERS OFFICE: JANUARY 7-24

Outlaw Partners (next door to Grizzly Outfitters)

11 Lone Peak Drive. Unit #104

Big Sky, Montana 59716

Between 10:00am – 3:00pm

NIGHT OF SHOW: JANUARY 25

Montana Jack at Big Sky Resort, inside Mountain Mall

Will Call opens at 7:00pm

ABOUT JAMIE MCLEAN BAND

Jamie McClean and his band travel the globe playing guitar and southern soul vocals. With hundreds of original compositions to his name McLean creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, Delta blues, middle America roots and New York City swagger. The live show is where Jamie McLean Band excels and the band has shared the stage with the likes of Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Blues Traveler, Marc Broussard, Gov’t Mule and many more. Visit their website for more information: www.jamiemcleanband.com

ABOUT DAMMIT LAUREN AND THE WELL

Locally based in southwest Montana, this band focuses on original material, with a few carefully selected covers. The quartet blends their assorted backgrounds into a soulful alternative rock sound that combines pop hooks with rocking jams. Dammit Lauren and The Well will get you warmed up for a night of good old fashioned rock music. Within the past year of performing, the band has already played in front of thousands. They have played in support of The Kitchen Dwellers and shared the stage with acts such as Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and The Wood Brothers. Visit their website for more information: www.reverbnation.com/thewell7