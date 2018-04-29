Tickets on sale May 1

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Outlaw Partners announced April 10 that it will co-produce the inaugural Jackson Hole PBR Touring Pro Division event on July 17 at the Teton County Fairgrounds in Jackson, Wyoming.

The Touring Pro Division is a part of the PBR Unleash the Beast Premier series which is one of the fastest growing spectator sports in the country, making stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and in Las Vegas. This high-octane show will be a spectacle to witness, and a treat to experience in an intimate Jackson Hole arena.

Outlaw Partners and Freestone Productions have partnered to produce this event, having produced award-winning regional PBR events in Big Sky and Livingston, Montana.

The Jackson Hole PBR will include a vendor village featuring retail booths, food and drinks, comic relief by a PBR entertainer, mutton bustin’ for kids age 6 and under, bulls from PBR’s Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger, and an after-party.

“The Town of Jackson is excited about having the PBR come to the Jackson Hole Rodeo Grounds this summer,” said Bob McLaurin, Jackson’s town manager. “We are also looking forward to the partnerships that the PBR is creating with some of our local nonprofits. This is one of those truly special events that cultivates the character of our community.”

Tickets go on sale May 1 for both general admission and VIP Golden Buckle seats, which include access to a hospitality tent with food and drinks, and a meet and greet with riders. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum.

“The Historical Society and Museum is honored to collaborate with the organizers of the inaugural Jackson Hole PBR event,” said Morgan Albertson Jaouen, executive director of the Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum. “Finding creative sources of funding ensures that we will continue sharing our rough and tumble heritage, connecting people to place.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available and for more information contact Josh Timon at josh@theoutlawpartners.com.

Visit jacksonholepbr.com for additional event details and to purchase tickets.