Outlaw Partners presents virtual town hall series, third installation

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On Monday, April 13, at 5 p.m., Outlaw Partners and Explore Big Sky will launch the third installation of the Big Sky Virtual Town Hall webinar series.

This week’s panel includes Matt Kelley (Health Officer, Gallatin City-County Health Department), Tracy Knoedler (Human Services Director, Gallatin City-County Health Department), Josh Treasure (Manager, Roxy’s Market & Chair, Big Sky Sustainability Committee), Ron Edwards (General Manager, Big Sky Water and Sewer District), Tim Kent (Brand President, First Security Bank) and Alex Omania (Owner, Lotus Pad).

Explore Big Sky Publisher and Outlaw Partners CEO Eric Ladd and EBS Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor will moderate the Town Hall, which will allow the audience to submit questions to the speakers. ⁣⁣⁣

The event will be streamed live on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and can also be accessible via the following Zoom video conferencing link: bit.ly/BSTownHall3

Check out the April 3 webinar, below, with speakers Taylor Rose (Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center), Taylor Middleton (Big Sky Resort), Ania Bulis (Moonlight Community Foundation), Ben Christensen (Simms Fishing Products) and Martha Johnson (Big Sky Real Estate Company).