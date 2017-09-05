With the addition of four staffers this summer, Outlaw Partners has expanded its talent pool, bringing new faces to its marketing, sales, videography and design teams. Come down to our Town Center office, 11 Lone Peak Drive, to learn more about their unique skills and passions.

Jeff Palmer

Jeff Palmer, Outlaw’s new sales associate, first moved to Big Sky the winter of 2014. “I had a yearning in my heart to head West and live the Big Sky dream,” Palmer said. “Like many, I worked at the resort and returned to my original dream of being a professional snowboarder, and of course, ski bum.” When that dream fizzled, Jeff returned to his other passion: helping people live their dreams.

A graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., Palmer has experience in international marketing and sales, and when it comes down to it, he loves meeting new people and helping them grow their businesses. “Ultimately, what led me [to this field] is the ability to help customers develop their brand and grow their businesses,” he said.

Marisa Specht

Graphic designer Marisa Specht joined the Outlaw team this May from the Midwest. A native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Specht majored in graphic design and communications at Concordia College in Moorhead after being inspired by a high school art teacher, with whom she still keeps in touch. Specht loves designing logos and creating layouts that convey complex information cleanly and clearly.

Specht lives in Bozeman with her husband Levi, dog Piper and lots of plants. The Home and Garden magazine enthusiast has a green thumb and a Midwesterner’s appreciation for winter. “My tolerance is very high for cold,” she said, adding that she’s excited to hit the slopes on her snowboard once the snow starts flying.

Jennings Barmore

Montana State University School of Film and Photography graduate Jennings Barmore is a Bozeman native, born and raised. Outlaw’s new lead videographer has been with the company since July and said he’s interested in film projects that feature a strong narrative storyline and use visual elements to creatively communicate “what’s at the heart of the story.” He was particularly excited to take on a recent project profiling Anne Gilbert Chase, a world renowned climber and Bozeman-based nurse, for the Montana Office of Tourism.

When he’s not behind the lens of a camera, he can be found recreating—“skiing, climbing, surviving”—in the mountains of southwest Montana and spending time with his wife Constance and their children, 3-year-old Asha and 1-year-old Ewan.

Blythe Beaubien

Marketing manager Blythe Beaubien grew up in Chicago and San Francisco and majored in journalism, public relations and political science at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Beaubien’s career in marketing and public relations spans food, wine, travel and luxury goods. A devoted fan of Big Sky PBR, Beaubien was particularly excited to participate behind-the-scenes at the event this year.

The owner of a feisty Weimaraner named Sofie, Beaubien said she first moved to Big Sky by accident back in 2012. “I came to visit for a month and ended up staying for three years,” she says. “For some reason, it just really felt like home.” She’s active with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Gallatin Valley, and has been matched with a little sister through the organization for four years.