EBS STAFF

National Public Lands Day, celebrated annually on the last Saturday of September, will be recognized in Yellowstone and other national parks on Sept. 22 and visitors will be admitted for free. This is one of four fee-free days to Yellowstone, the others occurring on the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. in January, the first day of National Park Week in April, and Veterans Day in November.

In addition to waiving entrance fees, the National Park Service is hosting a volunteer work day on a fuels reduction project in the northeast region of Yellowstone. While registration is full for this year’s Yellowstone project, there are many more being held throughout the Greater Yellowstone region, which are listed on the National Public Lands Day website.

This year marks the 25th annual National Public Lands Day, which is recognized with organized work days on public lands throughout the U.S. Near Three Forks, volunteers and Bureau of Land Management staff will work on trail construction and maintenance on the new Copper City trail system. Additionally, BLM will host a trash clean-up at Revenue Flats near Norris.

Visit publiclandsday.org to learn more about National Public Lands Day.