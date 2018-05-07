Anticipate delays

EBS STAFF

A variety of road improvements are planned in Yellowstone National park this summer in order to widen narrow roads, improve entry and exit points into developed areas, provide for better scenic viewing opportunities along the road, and repair the historic Fishing Bridge.

Work is scheduled on a 3.5-mile section of the East Entrance Road between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond. The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge and Lake is scheduled to open to the public on May 4, weather permitting. Throughout the season, visitors should expect 30-minute delays between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond due to construction. This excludes Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day weekends when work will be postponed.

From Oct. 15 through Nov. 5, the road between Sedge Bay and Fishing Bridge will be closed. During the closure, the East Entrance Road will remain open from the entrance to Sedge Bay, weather permitting. Visitors traveling to and from Cody will need to use the Northeast Entrance during this closure. Tower Fall to Canyon (Dunraven Pass) traditionally closes on Oct. 9. Depending on weather, staff may keep it open after Oct. 9 to allow for an additional route to and from Cody.

There is also work planned from Norris to Mammoth. Expect possible 30-minute delays between Roaring Mountain and Willow Park, with nightly closures from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 1 to Oct. 8, excluding Saturdays and holidays.

Additionally, several destinations in the Canyon Village area will be unavailable during the summer season as a part of the Canyon Overlooks and Trails Restoration Project.

To see a full list of closures or to get up-to-date road reports, visit nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit or call (307) 344-2117.