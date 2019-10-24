Connect with us

Regional

Partnership brings new backcountry skiing access in the Bridgers

Published

9 hours ago

on

PHOTO COURTESY OF UNSPLASH.COM

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – With snow already falling by the feet throughout the early fall, skiers are already looking to the peaks in anticipation of the upcoming season. And this winter, backcountry skiers will have access to National Forest lands in the Bridger Mountains through a direct route around Bradley’s Meadow and Wolverine Bowl.

Made possible through a partnership between Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, Montana Backcountry Alliance and Winter Wildlands Alliance, the access will be available via an ungroomed trail through Crosscut Mountain Sports Center located about a mile north of Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Skiers can utilize the trail with the purchase of a pass from Crosscut.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2019

Filter Events

24oct(oct 24)12:00 pm25(oct 25)2:00 am3rd Annual Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival12:00 pm - 2:00 am (25) Big Sky Town Center

25oct(oct 25)2:00 pm26(oct 26)2:00 am2019 Horrorfest2:00 pm - 2:00 am (26) Lone Peak Cinema

25oct6:30 pm7:30 pmGeocache Mystery Challenge6:30 pm - 7:30 pm Big Sky Town Center

26oct1:00 pm4:00 pmHaunted Run to the Pub 5K1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Moving Mountains Big Sky

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X