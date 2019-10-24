Regional
Partnership brings new backcountry skiing access in the Bridgers
EBS STAFF
BOZEMAN – With snow already falling by the feet throughout the early fall, skiers are already looking to the peaks in anticipation of the upcoming season. And this winter, backcountry skiers will have access to National Forest lands in the Bridger Mountains through a direct route around Bradley’s Meadow and Wolverine Bowl.
Made possible through a partnership between Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, Montana Backcountry Alliance and Winter Wildlands Alliance, the access will be available via an ungroomed trail through Crosscut Mountain Sports Center located about a mile north of Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Skiers can utilize the trail with the purchase of a pass from Crosscut.
